MollysKids: Aidan Cox update

By Molly Grantham
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - So... remember Aidan Cox, the 15-year-old we featured in October?

He had to get X-rays because he was recovering from COVID and needed to prove he was better before playing sports again.

Those X-rays showed, of all things, leukemia.

Catawba County mother says positive COVID-19 test led to early detection of lymphoma in son

His mom said, in an odd way, COVID saved Aidan’s life by finding the cancer in his body.

Not long after, Aidan started treatments for T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Doctors told his parents bone marrow results showed 50% blasts of cancer cells.

Tonight, this Bunker Hill High School freshman’s story is taking a wild twist. The family just received news... sit down for this one... new X-rays show...

Nothing.

Everything is clear.

That big mass they’d seen two months ago? It’s gone.

“We received a call his bone marrow results came back with no detectable disease,” Somer said. “We were told Aidan is in remission. However, he will continue with his treatment plan to prevent recurrence of the leukemia. He began the next phase already. He still has a tough road ahead of him but, he is one step closer! It’s amazing news! We are so thankful for everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

Congrats to this Conover family who has much of Catawba County rejoicing with them over the mysterious ways life can change.

The Good, the Bad, and the Always Real.

#MollysKids

