CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A big and deep sinkhole has formed off a street near uptown Charlotte.

A sinkhole was found along the shoulder on Brevard Street under the Matheson Avenue overpass.

Large sinkhole forms off road near uptown Charlotte (WBTV)

The road remains open.

Officials haven’t said what caused the sinkhole.

