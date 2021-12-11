NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kings’ Fox misses 2 free throws to give Hornets 124-123 win

Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight scores a career high 24 points in Charlotte's win over...
Charlotte Hornets rookie James Bouknight scores a career high 24 points in Charlotte's win over Sacramento(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings’ three-game winning streak ended Friday night after a frantic finale, when De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Charlotte Hornets a 124-123 victory.

Charlotte rookie James Bouknight poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points.

The Hornets were missing seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.

Fox had 31 points to lead the Kings, and Terence Davis had 19.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished
From left to right: Jamel Robinson, Takyi Wylie, Gervaris Culp
Four men arrested for murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park last month
Local health leaders watch for omicron
‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

Latest News

For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow...
3rd straight 4A state title won’t be easy to get for Chambers
For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow...
3rd straight 4A state title won’t be easy to get for Chambers
Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit
Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit
Charlotte FC kit
Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit