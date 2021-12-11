Kings’ Fox misses 2 free throws to give Hornets 124-123 win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Sacramento Kings’ three-game winning streak ended Friday night after a frantic finale, when De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws with 2.4 seconds left to give the Charlotte Hornets a 124-123 victory.

Charlotte rookie James Bouknight poured in a career-high 24 points on six 3-pointers, while Miles Bridges added 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre had 22 points.

The Hornets were missing seven players out due to illness and NBA health and safety protocols.

Fox had 31 points to lead the Kings, and Terence Davis had 19.

