Medic: Five injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were injured in a shooting Friday night in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened on Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Medic says four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said how the shooting started, or if anyone was taken into custody.

