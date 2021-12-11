NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Five injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte community

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were injured in a shooting Friday night in southeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened on Marney Avenue in the Grier Heights neighborhood.

Medic says four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and another person has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said how the shooting started, or if anyone was taken into custody.

Check back to wbtv.com for updates on this developing story.

