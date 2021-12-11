First Alert: Strong downpours, reports of downed trees in WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Strong and heavy downpours are making their way through the WBTV viewing area.

The main threats are heavy rain, gusty winds, and the potential to knock down trees and powerlines.

Wind gusts have been reported to be as strong as 60 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Anson County until 7 p.m.

Downed trees were reported in the viewing area:

NC Highway 52 at Wagoner Road in Richfield, NC

Old Salisbury-Concord Road in Cabarrus County

Back Creek Church Road in Cleveland in Rowan County

A cold front will move through the Carolinas tonight with lingering rain showers through early tonight.

Clearing skies and more sunshine return for Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Plenty of sunshine continues for next week with a warming trend developing.

Here’s what we are forecasting this week:

Rain showers and gusty winds through early tonight.

Mostly sunny and cooler for Sunday.

Plenty of sunshine next week, with temperatures from 60 to 70 degrees.

Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast (WBTV)

Rain showers and gusty winds will continue through early tonight, as a cold front moves across the Carolinas. Clearing skies are expected by daybreak Sunday with chilly morning low temperatures in the lower 40s around Charlotte, to 20s in the mountains.

The mountains are under a Wind Advisory until 6 AM Sunday, with wind gusts up to 50 mph possible.

Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures return for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees for the Piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Sunday night will be clear and cold with overnight low temperatures cooling into the upper 20s to lower 30s by daybreak Monday.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for next week with a warming trend developing.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees, with low to mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs around 70 degrees by Thursday and Friday.

A few rain showers are possible next weekend, with temperatures in the 60s.

