First Alert for afternoon rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first half of the day will be mild and breezy with a few showers. The better chance for rain will arrive during the afternoon and last into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe.

First Alert for this afternoon/evening

Cooler and dry for Sunday

Another warm-up in sight

A cold front is causing trouble from the Midwest to the Deep South. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to be strong to severe today. As the system gets closer to us, the atmospheric set up won’t be quite the same. Rain will move into the mountains early this afternoon and head east from there.

First Alert Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

The foothills will get rain from mid to late afternoon. Charlotte will get it around dinner time. Our eastern counties will still be seeing rain this evening. Thunderstorms aren’t out of the question. Gusty winds are the biggest concern. However, a brief isolated tornado can’t completely be ruled out. The threat is much lower than for states to our west, though.

The cold front will sweep through tonight and leave us with a brand new air mass tomorrow. After today’s highs in the low 70s, tomorrow will be in the upper 50s. It will be cooler and sunny.

7 day forecast (First Alert Weather)

Starting on Monday, another warming trend will set up. Highs will be in the low 60s on Monday and gradually increase each day until we reach the low 70s again by Thursday and Friday. No rain is expected after today.

Make it a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.