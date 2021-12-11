NC DHHS Flu
China Grove, Kannapolis cancel Christmas events ahead of bad weather

WBTV will post updates on canceled Christmas events throughout the day
By Brandy Beard
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two seasonal events in the area have been canceled so far due to the threat of inclement weather in the region.

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Grove were called off Saturday morning with each originally scheduled to start later in the day.

A First Alert was called by WBTV’s team of meteorologists. Rain and fog were seen throughout the area in the morning, and severe weather is a possibility tonight. A tornado isn’t completely out of the question, either.

This is the same system that left scores dead in the Midwest Friday night.

[Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles]

To stay up-to-date on weather in your area, download the free WBTV Weather App.

Was your Christmas event canceled? Let us know by emailing news@wbtv.com.

