China Grove, Kannapolis cancel Christmas events ahead of bad weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two seasonal events in the area have been canceled so far due to the threat of inclement weather in the region.

The Kannapolis Christmas Parade and Christmas in the Grove were called off Saturday morning with each originally scheduled to start later in the day.

(1/2) Today’s Kannapolis Christmas Parade and the Celebration of Lights has been canceled due to the forecast of severe weather that is anticipated to arrive as the parade gets underway. pic.twitter.com/9JeZLcpIYz — Kannapolis, NC (@Kannapolis) December 11, 2021

A First Alert was called by WBTV’s team of meteorologists. Rain and fog were seen throughout the area in the morning, and severe weather is a possibility tonight. A tornado isn’t completely out of the question, either.

This is the same system that left scores dead in the Midwest Friday night.

[Kentucky governor: Tornado on ground for more than 200 miles]

