NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

3rd straight 4A state title won’t be easy to get for Chambers

For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow...
For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow when they take on Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. It’s a game where the Crusaders will have a slight advantage.
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow when they take on Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. It’s a game where the Crusaders will have a slight advantage.

The state championship game is supposed to be played at a neutral site. In theory, that’s what will happen Saturday in the 4A title game as Carter-Finley is not on the campus of Cardinal Gibbons. It is just across the road from the school.

It is so close that the Crusaders are going to go old school to get to the game.

“Our mode of transportation is going to be our 2 feet,” said Cardinal Gibbons head coach Steven Wright. “We’re going to walk across the street and walk up to the stadium. We are looking forward to it.”

Coach did assure everyone that the team will look both ways before crossing busy Edward Mills Road.

“We are going to go in with the mentality that we’re playing at their home place to give ourselves an edge,” said Chambers head coach Glenwood Ferebee. “We are battling against the odds. We’ve played well on the road since I’ve been here. Honestly, I think we play better on the road.”

Two things are in favor of the Cougars in Saturday’s match up.

These two teams are not strangers to each other.  They met in week one in a game that didn’t end until well after 1 AM due to lightning delays.  Chambers won that game 36-29 in Raleigh.

In case things don’t start well for Chambers and they get off to a slow start, this the Cougars are battle tested.

The latest example was just this past Friday on the road at Hough in the 4A Western Regional Final.

The Cougars trailed by 14 in the 3rd quarter, but finished the game with 28 unanswered points to claim a place in the big game.

“My team is still young so that game forced us to grow up a little bit overnight,” said Ferebee. “The moment is not going to be too big for our kids because we were just in one of the biggest moments of the year having to comeback from 14 down to a great Hough team. The game is never out of reach if you go out and play hard and play determined and play with passion.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work...
‘We’ve paid 33,000′: Nearly a dozen out tens of thousands after pool contractor leaves work unfinished
From left to right: Jamel Robinson, Takyi Wylie, Gervaris Culp
Four men arrested for murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park last month
Local health leaders watch for omicron
‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

Latest News

For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow...
3rd straight 4A state title won’t be easy to get for Chambers
Shelby celebrates after winning the 2A Western Regional Final to advance to the state title game.
12th state title is within the grasp of Shelby, but it won’t be an easy “W”
South Point’s season came to an end in the 3A Western Regional Final as Dudley beat the Red...
South Point at Dudley
Shelby with another convincing win as they go back to the 2A state title game after beating...
East Surry at Shelby