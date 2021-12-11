3rd straight 4A state title won’t be easy to get for Chambers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 4th straight year, Chambers will play for the 4A state football championship tomorrow when they take on Cardinal Gibbons at 7 p.m. at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. It’s a game where the Crusaders will have a slight advantage.

The state championship game is supposed to be played at a neutral site. In theory, that’s what will happen Saturday in the 4A title game as Carter-Finley is not on the campus of Cardinal Gibbons. It is just across the road from the school.

It is so close that the Crusaders are going to go old school to get to the game.

“Our mode of transportation is going to be our 2 feet,” said Cardinal Gibbons head coach Steven Wright. “We’re going to walk across the street and walk up to the stadium. We are looking forward to it.”

Coach did assure everyone that the team will look both ways before crossing busy Edward Mills Road.

“We are going to go in with the mentality that we’re playing at their home place to give ourselves an edge,” said Chambers head coach Glenwood Ferebee. “We are battling against the odds. We’ve played well on the road since I’ve been here. Honestly, I think we play better on the road.”

Two things are in favor of the Cougars in Saturday’s match up.

These two teams are not strangers to each other. They met in week one in a game that didn’t end until well after 1 AM due to lightning delays. Chambers won that game 36-29 in Raleigh.

In case things don’t start well for Chambers and they get off to a slow start, this the Cougars are battle tested.

The latest example was just this past Friday on the road at Hough in the 4A Western Regional Final.

The Cougars trailed by 14 in the 3rd quarter, but finished the game with 28 unanswered points to claim a place in the big game.

“My team is still young so that game forced us to grow up a little bit overnight,” said Ferebee. “The moment is not going to be too big for our kids because we were just in one of the biggest moments of the year having to comeback from 14 down to a great Hough team. The game is never out of reach if you go out and play hard and play determined and play with passion.”

