Woman killed, another injured in Burke County house fire

Around 1:47 p.m. the Hildebran Fire Department received a report of a house fire, possibly with an occupant still inside.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters from multiple fire departments responded to a large house fire in Hickory on Thursday that killed one and injured another.

Around 1:47 p.m. the Hildebran Fire Department received a report of a house fire, possibly with an occupant still inside.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 558- Wilkies Grove Church Road in Hickory, where they found a two-story house with flames coming from the basement garage door.

One of the occupants told firefighters that someone was still inside and unable to escape.

Firefighters began a search and rescue effort and experienced a partial collapse of the upper floor, forcing them to exit and begin a defensive attack.

Once the fire was under control, they discovered a female victim in a rear bedroom of the lower floor.

The first occupant was transported to the hospital with burns and smoke inhalation.

Firefighters remained on scene for more than 6 hours for overhaul and investigation efforts.

Firefighters from George Hildebran, South Mountain, Icard, Enola and Lovelady Fire Departments responded with equipment and manpower to extinguish the fire. Mutual aid resources from Cooksville Fire Department in Cleveland County and Mtn View Fire Department from Catawba County responded to support water supply and manpower efforts. Burke County Fire Marshal’s Office, Burke County EMS, Burke County REACT, Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the NC SBI also responded to assist with the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation.

