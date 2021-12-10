NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VIDEO: Man drives off with stolen school bus with officer on board

A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.
A WITN viewer provided us with video of the bus taking off.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Fayetteville man stole a school bus from a high school parking lot early Thursday and took off from law enforcement after an officer boarded the bus to try and arrest him, officials said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says school employees at Seventy-First High School were warming up the buses Thursday morning when a man jumped into three different school buses. One school bus driver, afraid that the man was armed, jumped out and gave him the bus, according to authorities.

Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies say they found the stolen bus and tried to stop it. When the bus came to a stop at Cliffdale and Skibo roads, a Fayetteville police officer boarded the bus to attempt to arrest the driver. The driver refused to surrender to the officer and instead drove away with the police officer inside.

Eventually, after a chase, the bus came to a stop at the intersection of Skibo and Redtip roads and authorities arrested 35-year-old Gilbert McArthur.

McArthur was charged with common law robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and possession of stolen goods. He is jailed on a $30,000 secure bond and his first court appearance is Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Gilbert McArthur
Gilbert McArthur(Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

WRAL reported that Dr. Marvin Connelly, superintendent of the Cumberland County Schools, said no students were involved.

“Thankfully, the bus driver is okay, and no students were on the bus,” Cumberland County Schools Associate Superintendent Lindsay Whitley. “We appreciate our strong partnership with law enforcement officials who responded immediately and are handling the investigation.”

The bus that was stolen belongs to Ben Martin Elementary School but is normally parked at Seventy-First, where it was stolen from.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery
Additional deputies will be at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County...
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school

Latest News

Mark Herndon talks about pain of losing son, Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon
Mark Herndon talks about pain of losing son, Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon
Mark Herndon, father of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, speaks one year after son's death -...
Mark Herndon, father of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, speaks one year after son's death - clipped version
‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health...
‘We know it is here’: Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say
Medic: Five injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte community
Medic: Five injured in shooting in southeast Charlotte community
Mark Herndon, father of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, speaks one year after son's death
Mark Herndon, father of Mount Holly Officer Tyler Herndon, speaks one year after son's death