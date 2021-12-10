NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022

The good news is that experts at UNCC’s Belk College of Business said they are starting to see a rebound in jobs, particularly in hospitality.
By Sharonne Hayes
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they’ll still have a significant impact on your money in the coming year.

That’s according to the latest economic forecast from UNC Charlotte.

The good news is that experts at UNCC’s Belk College of Business said they are starting to see a rebound in jobs in North Carolina, particularly in hospitality. However, that’s still pretty far off from where the jobs industry was back in February.

Besides hospitality jobs, IT and construction will see the biggest gains in the year ahead, according to experts.

On the flip side, jobs in mining, agriculture, transportation, warehouses and utilities are still expected to be hard hit.

Another issue is inflation. Consumers are paying more for everything from cars to eggs at the grocery store.

UNCC experts said the federal reserve has a delicate balance than a year ago: bringing down inflation without creating a recession. They haven’t released details yet, but it’s something economists will be closely watching.

Related: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warns Congress that inflation may keep rising next year

Here’s how that all impacts the overall employment rate in North Carolina.

It started this year at 5.9% but has fallen consistently to the 4.1% seen in October. They’re expecting it to fall even more through 2022 and end the year at 4%.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help
Additional deputies will be at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County...
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery

Latest News

UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022
UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022
If rezoning is approved, the project could go on property along Perry Road and Ostwalt-Amity...
Folks in Troutman have mixed views on proposed fulfillment center
Scoop N Swirl has been in business since 2002 and was and continues to be family owned since...
S.C. ice cream shop, struggling to stay open, saved by customers in early Christmas miracle
FILE - The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership Sunday, March 21, 2021, in...
Toyota to build $1.3 billion battery plant near Greensboro, N.C., creating nearly 2,000 jobs