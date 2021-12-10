Three men arrested for murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park last month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested three men for the murder of a 21-year-old last month.

Jamel Robinson, 21, Takyi Wylie, 20, and Gervaris Culp, 24, are each charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder after Tahajie Howard was shot and killed in west Charlotte on October 17.

Howard was shot near Remount Road but drove to South Mint Street in Uptown Charlotte near Romare Bearden Park before dying from his injuries.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the CMPD’s Public Affairs Office.

