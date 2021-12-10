NC DHHS Flu
Positive test for omicron variant confirmed in Mecklenburg County, health officials say

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university's sequencing program.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTVAP) – Mecklenburg County Public Health officials announced Friday the first positive test for the omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county.

According to county health leaders, the positive test was in a student at UNC Charlotte. The case was identified through the university’s sequencing program.

The student was isolated and has recovered, county health leaders said. Exposure was limited, with only one known contact.

County health leaders are holding a press briefing Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to discuss the confirmed case. Stay with WBTV for more.

Scientists don’t yet know how big a threat the omicron variant really is. Currently, the extra-contagious delta variant is responsible for most of the COVID-19 cases in the U.S. and other countries.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, of the 43 omicron cases reported in the U.S. from Dec. 1 through Dec. 8, there was one hospitalization and no deaths.

