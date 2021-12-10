North Rowan High on code yellow lockdown following communicated threats, officials say

NC DHHS Flu
(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – North Rowan High School is on lockdown Friday as a precautionary measure following communicated threats, district officials said.

According to information from the Rowan-Salisbury School System, North Rowan High is in code yellow lockdown. That means all doors to the building are locked and secured, there are no outside activities, class continues as usual, and parents can enter, but doors remain locked after they enter or leave the building.

District officials said the lockdown is out of an abundance of caution due to communicated threats school administrators and law enforcement have been and are still investigating at the school.

Related: CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools

Additional law enforcement is on campus and the code yellow lockdown will remain until the end of the day or until they deem otherwise, according to the district.

“The safety of students and staff is our top priority and we are taking all safety matters seriously.  We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our schools remain a safe environment for all of our students and staff,” a message from the district stated.

