N.C. graded more than 40 CMS schools as ‘D’ or ‘F’, Mecklenburg commissioners want solutions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County commissioners still want more when it comes to how Charlotte Mecklenburg School Board (CMS) leaders will tackle the achievement gap between Black and White students.

Test scores show a great divide and the state has graded more than 40 CMS schools as “D” or “F”. Some commissioners remain critical of the school board while others give the board members grace.

“I think they are making an effort to do what the community wants,” District 5 County Commissioner Laura Meier said. “And that is to close the achievement gap and the way I look at it - I have to put my trust in them.”

While Meier trusts the school board, commissioner Vilma Leake is skeptical. She represents District 2.

“42 schools in District 2 are failing schools,” Leake said. “And don’t put it on them being poor. Don’t put it on them for not having money. Don’t put it on anything but the responsibility of the school district is to provide those resources for those children.”

Leake has long been a critic of CMS as she wants to see a detailed plan implemented on how the school board will improve academic achievement.

CMS claims it has shared the plan with county commissioners but admits it needs to be tweaked. The achievement gap has been present for years and now it appears more than ever - there is a sense of urgency to close the gap sooner rather than later.

“I’m not mad,” Leake said. “I’m just disgusted to live this long and to see the failure.”

Recently commissioners and CMS school board members met and agreed to have quarterly meetings to discuss the assignment.

“Meeting quarterly will help us understand what they’re doing,” Meier said. “And by us understanding, hopefully, we can collaborate better and that’s the best thing that can happen right now.”

Meier believes County Commissioners have a part to play too.

“What are we going to do for the homeless,” Meier said. “What are we doing for housing and stability in general. What about food scarcity. What we’re doing for the health and mental health of our children. So we have a part to play. We need to own that and face up to that and that’s how we collaborate. They do what they need to do and we do what we need to do and it all should come together.”

Leake believes the county is doing a good job when it comes to wraparound services. She is more concerned about CMS making the grade when it comes to students who still struggle.

She is hopeful but worries about what to tell students who have seen the assignment tackled repeatedly.

“What do you say to the children,” Leake said. “What do you say to them about hope. They’ve been there living on hope. What do you say to them who have already graduated and can’t read and write and can’t do arithmetic.”

Leake worries the school district won’t be able to deliver.

“We are bringing in all these industries,” Leake said. “And if children can’t read and write and do arithmetic - how are they going to get a job.”

Both commissioners agree communication will be key to closing the achievement gap. They hope the quarterly meetings will help so it can keep county and school leaders on the same page.

CMS recently launched one place for parents on its website to find out the mission and goals for failing schools and all schools. Click here to see the plan for your school.

