N.C. brewery launches LGBTQ fundraiser in Lt. Gov’s name, inviting him for a beer, conversation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brewery in North Carolina has launched an LGBTQ fundraiser in the name of state’s lieutenant governor, who has been heavily criticized for homophobic comments.

Ponysaurus Brewing, in Durham, launched “The Lieutenant Governor’s Fund for the Fabulous” in a website. On the website, the brewery noted that “The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things.”

This comes months after a video clip surfaced on Twitter, showing North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson speaking at Asbury Baptist Church, where he referred to transgenderism and homosexuality as “filth.”

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you,” Lt. Gov. Robinson said.

Since the controversial video clip surfaced, Robinson’s comments have been condemned by the White House, Gov. Roy Cooper, Attorney General Josh Stein, State Senator Jeff Jackson and more.

Gov. Roy Cooper said it would be “appropriate” if Lt. Gov. Robinson resigned for the comments he made, but Robinson has refused to resign from his position and said he does not hate the LGBTQ community.

Robinson said his words focused on reading materials found in some public schools and not people. Robinson has also said he’ll likely run for governor in 2024.

Ponysaurus Brewing, teaming up with 40+ NC brewers, created a beer named “Don’t Be Mean to People: A Golden Rule Saison.” to raise money for Equality NC and Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer (QORDS), an organization that leads camping trips for queer and transgender youth.

The “Don’t Be Mean to People” beer was initially created in response to the state’s controversial 2016 House Bill 2 (HB2) that required transgender people to use restrooms that corresponded to their sex at birth.

Now, the attention has turned to the lieutenant governor.

“But Don’t Be Mean to People believes in the goodness of everyone. So we know in his heart he doesn’t believe other North Carolinians are “filth.” We’re so sure of it, we’re helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office,” the website reads.

Now in the new fund named after the lieutenant governor’s title, a portion of profits from every pint of “Don’t Be Mean To People” will go to help the LGBTQ community grow, thrive, and find acceptance.

The brewery is also inviting Lt. Gov. Robinson to a beer in an “open invitation” to talk about his comments.

“An open invitation to find a way forward together. If we talk it out over a beer, maybe he won’t mind if we change his mind,” the website reads.

