NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man crushed while trying to steal catalytic converter in Indian Trail, deputies say

His identity has not yet been released
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a...
A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed in Indian Trail Wednesday after deputies say he was trying to steal a catalytic converter.

Deputies with the Union County Sheriff’s Office found the man underneath a Toyota Prius around 5:45 p.m. Dec. 8. It was one of several cars parked outside another person’s house on West Unionville Indian Trail Road.

Detectives at the scene say he was attempting to cut off the converter when the car fell off the jack it was boosted up on.

“The UCSO hopes that the distribution of this information will highlight the dangers associated with the theft of motor vehicle parts and will serve to discourage anyone actively involved in this type of criminal activity,” read a social media post by the sheriff’s office. “A catalytic converter and the small amount of scrap value it holds is not worth the risk of losing your life.”

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help
Additional deputies will be at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County...
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery

Latest News

(David Whisenant-WBTV)
North Rowan High on code yellow lockdown following communicated threats, officials say
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Rock Hill police were called to a medical center early Friday morning for a shooting victim.
Authorities: Man shot in back during attempted robbery in Rock Hill
Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they'll still have a significant...
UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022