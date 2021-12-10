Keeping his memory alive: Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation honors fallen officer, helping community

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon was just 25 years old when he was killed last year in the line of duty.

In his short life, there is no doubt he touched the small-knit community of Mount Holly.

After his death on Dec. 11, 2020, stickers were sold to honor him.

“Made and sold with all proceeds going to the Herndon family and so forth, we got together and created the foundation based off of the sticker and bracelet money that was raised,” said Zack King.

King is the president of the Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation. The foundation was officially on the books in September of this year.

The mission is to help students, possibly strangers, just as Herndon did every single day.

“The main goal right now is getting the scholarship kind of organized and out to the three schools in Gaston County, that we’re going to do it for, which is East Gaston, Stuart Cramer and South Pointe, because they are kind of located within the city of Mount Holly with students from Mount Holly going to those three schools,” King said. “So with that being said, we still have to raise money for the scholarship to give them the best opportunity. So we’re gonna have challenge coins being made, t-shirts to sell. We’re also looking at possible sporting events in the spring to just get the word out and bring everybody together again.”

For those who knew Herndon, keeping his name alive is personal.

“Tyler was put on our shift in January/February of 2020. So we’re a pretty tight knit group. He worked with us, we work close together we’re a team. He fit right in,” said Sgt. Austin Cox with Mount Holly Police Department. “I’ve said it numerous times, you know, Tyler was, at first he was quiet. You know, once he kind of opened up, he was one of the funniest people you’d ever meet.”

Cox also serves as treasurer for the foundation.

“Hopefully we can assist somebody that’s going into the public safety field with the start to their career,” he said. “Whether it be a fireman, a paramedic or police officer. You know, and then that turns into another opportunity because whoever the recipient is we’re going to tell them a little bit about Tyler. So that’ll be another little crumb that we dropped along the way that Tyler’s memory is just being carried on.”

In recent weeks, the community has helped. From fundraisers at Sammy’s Pub in Belmont to JackBeagle’s Mount Holly, the support has been there for the fallen officer.

Policing is a career that Tyler, family and friends say, loved.

There is a motto this department lives by.

It has a Herndon connection: “Be in pursuit of the ultimate good.”

“That was kind of something that Tyler and his sister had that they kind of live by. We learned of it. We’ve kind of adopted it and carried it on our shoulders here at the police department,” said Cox.

As they carry out Herndon’s memory, the hope is to change one life at a time because that would be the Tyler way.

“He was always willing to help somebody out it didn’t matter what it was,” added Cox.

Saturday, the community will honor Herndon with a dedication event of the Mount Holly Police Department Memorial Plaza.

The event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Municipal Complex.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.