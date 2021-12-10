How do people decide what they want to know? New research figured it out.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Everyone handles information differently, whether it’s their finances, vaccines or gossip.

Some people want to know everything. Others, don’t.

Why is that?

How do people decide what they want to know?

Some new research has figured it out.

So we’ve got three things to know.

Thing one is where this research was done. It comes from University College London.

Researchers did five experiments with about 540 people.

In two of them, they were asked to fill out questionnaires about their general mental health.

Then, for the rest, they were asked how much information they’d like on the following topics.

First, health information.

Things like whether they had an Alzheimer’s risk gene, or a gene that means they have a stronger immune system.

Then, financial information.

Things like exchange rates or what income percentile they fall into.

And finally, they were asked if they wanted to know how family and friends rated them on things like their intelligence or their laziness.

After they went through all this, they had to answer some more questions.

How useful did they think that information would be?

How did they think it would make them feel?

And how often did they think about each of those subjects?

Now, onto what happened.

That’s thing two.

Most people prioritized one of those motives over the others.

So, they were more concerned about feelings, or usefulness, or how often they thought about something.

That motive is what drove that person to decide if they wanted more information or not.

So what do we do with that information?

That’s thing three.

Sometimes, we just throw information out there and expect people to want it.

But the researchers say, tapping into each of those motives could be the secret to getting more people to engage.

For example, if a policy-maker highlights how useful their information is, and how good it might make someone feel, they’d be more likely to get people to engage.

The researchers say this is really useful for policymakers when they’re making important decisions.

