Wanted suspect punched, kicked and stole from woman during gas station robbery in Matthews, police say

Officers say the incident happened Thursday, Dec. 9
Matthews police are searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman at a Circle-K.
Matthews police are searching for a man accused of robbing and assaulting a woman at a Circle-K.(Matthews Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Matthews Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Officers were called to the Circle-K on 100 E. John. St. around 5:51 a.m. Dec. 9. Witnesses said the man went behind the counter and began stuffing his pockets with packs of cigarettes.

After that, he came around and pushed a woman to the ground, hit and kicked her, stole her wallet, and fled on foot to the west.

A K-9 was called to track the suspect, but wasn’t successful.

The woman who had been assaulted was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Anyone with information should call Detective Danielle Helms at dhelms@matthewsnc.gov or 704-841-6706.

