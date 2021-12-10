Group evaluating options for addressing safety in CMS schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent Earnest Winston wants parents to step up and talk to their kids about the seriousness and consequences of school violence.

This is after five guns have been found on CMS campuses in just the last 10 days.

It’s not just the superintendent’s plea to families; Winston has also recently discussed the CMS School Safety Work Group.

District officials said this is a team of CMS personnel from a variety of departments, including senior leaders. The group is discussing and evaluating all options for addressing safety in CMS schools.

According to the district, this is not limited to firearms. It also includes student support services such as counseling and social group.

Related coverage:

CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools

Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help

Officials said the group is evaluating potential solutions in the four key areas of personnel, building structures, education and prevention.

Equipment such as metal detectors, scanners and wands is considered a component of the building structures sub-group, according to the district. The prevention sub-group is taking the lead on facilitating the implementation of the “Say Something” anonymous reporting app throughout CMS, staff said.

For weeks, WBTV has been reporting stories about social media threats, fights and weapons being found on school campuses. Over that the same amount of time, the superintendent has asked community members and parents to talk to students about these consequences.

In the last two school weeks, guns were found at Garinger, Harding University, North Mecklenburg, and West Charlotte high schools.

In his message to parents Thursday night, Winston stressed that the CMS student code of conduct says any student who has a firearm on campus will either face long-term suspension or expulsion.

The students can also be prohibited from learning in or attending any public school in the state.

That’s why Winston is asking families to have these conversations and for parents to check on their students, ask tough questions and even look in their backpacks every day before school.

“CMS families, I’m asking for your help. Please talk to your students about the consequences of violence in our schools, about bringing guns to our schools, and about the consequences associated with gun violence,” Winston said in the video.

It’s a felony for anyone to knowingly possess or carry a gun of any form to school, school buses, or other property and during extracurricular activities. Winston is asking parents to make that point clear to their kids.

Tonight on WBTV at 6, Courtney Cole will take a deeper dive into the code of student conduct and what some parents said they’re doing with their children to prevent future crimes.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.