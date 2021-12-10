NC DHHS Flu
Former S.C. officer arrested, accused of shoplifting at least nine times while on duty

He is accused of shoplifting from a Walmart
Kashin Dynell McElveen
Kashin Dynell McElveen(York Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
YORK, S.C. (WBTV) - A former York Police Officer was arrested Thursday for shoplifting while on duty.

Kashin Dynell McElveen, 31, is accused of shoplifting at least nine times while he was on the clock between March 12 and May 7.

An arrest warrant for McElveen said he was stealing from the Walmart on East Liberty Street. He was charged Dec. 9 with misconduct in office and shoplifting based on interviews and surveillance footage.

McElveen was booked into the Moss Justice Center.

