First Alert for Saturday, yet more sunshine for Sunday

Dry and sunny conditions develop for next week, with another gradual warming trend
By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain and isolated storms are possible for Saturday, with mild and breezy conditions. Sunday will feature more sunshine with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

Dry and sunny conditions develop for next week, with another gradual warming trend.

Here’s what we are forecasting:

  • First Alert Saturday: Bulk of the rain arrives late in the day.
  • Mostly sunny and cooler for Sunday.
  • Plenty of sunshine next week, with a warming trend.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Friday evening forecast
Jason Myers Friday evening forecast(WBTV)

Overnight will feature more of a drizzle, mist, or fog with overnight low temperatures staying steady in the lower 50s.

Saturday will feature milder temperatures with isolated rain early and more widespread rain Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont with lower 60s for the mountains. Breezy conditions will develop through the day.

A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing more widespread rain and possibly a few strong storms.

Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures return for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures around 60 degrees for the Piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for next week, with a warming trend developing.

Monday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 60s with highs around 70 degrees by Thursday.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware during the day Saturday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

