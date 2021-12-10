First Alert: Rain and a few thunderstorms likely Saturday afternoon and evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On and off showers will continue to bring impacts to the area as we wrap up our work week, but better rain chances return on Saturday.

First Alert: Saturday

Drying out, cooling down Sunday

Trending warmer & drier through next week

You’ll want the umbrella handy today in case you get caught under any of the passing showers moving overhead... As a warm front continues to make progress to the north, temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-50s this afternoon. A few hit-or-miss showers will be possible through the start of the weekend, ahead of our next cold front.

⛈️ Severe weather is a big concern to our west tonight!



(Heads up, Region 8 & MS friends!)



Our threat for severe wx is lower & more conditional here in NC/SC, but strong winds are possible & a brief spin-up can't be ruled out...



Details at Noon on @WBTV_News 📺#ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/EXg1CtQUH8 — Rachel Coulter WBTV (@Coulter_wx) December 10, 2021

First Alert: Saturday will start off mostly dry and will warm up quickly into the low 70s as a squall line approaches the area from the west. Although the greatest threat for severe weather will be to our west, if we can get enough fuel for storms, an isolated strong-severe storm will be possible.

Strong winds would be the main concern with any storm that is able to intensify, but a brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. The line looks to approach the mountains and foothills tomorrow afternoon, weakening as it makes its way through Charlotte near the dinner time frame.

Saturday futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Lingering rain looks likely into the overnight period but will gradually decrease west to east Sunday morning.

Cooler and drier conditions will then return for the second half of our weekend, as highs lift back to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon. As high pressure takes over control of the forecast period, anticipate a warmer and dry forecast through next week!

- Rachel Coulter

