First Alert: Clouds, spotty showers Friday; First Alert for Saturday rain, thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm front lifting north from the Gulf Coast region today will throw lots of cloud cover today with a few spotty showers and seasonal afternoon temperatures in the middle 50s.

Clouds and spotty showers today

First Alert for Saturday rain and thunder

Sunshine back for Sunday and next week

Temperatures will hold in the mid-50s tonight with a continued risk for a few spotty showers to blow through.

A First Alert remains posted for Saturday. The day will be breezy and unseasonably warm, with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s in advance of a cold front that will spark a round of showers and even a few thunderstorms Saturday.

There may be a couple of showers around during the day, but the main event – along with a small risk for severe thunderstorms – will come late during the afternoon and continue Saturday night. If you have any outdoor plans, especially late in the day and Saturday night, plan on dealing with wet weather and a small severe weather risk.

Sunshine will be back for Sunday along with cool afternoon readings in the seasonal upper 50s.

We’ll warm right back up into the mild 60s early next with plenty of sunshine to go around.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

