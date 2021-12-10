NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters save dog from frozen pond

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A dog is back with its rightful owner after firefighters rescued him from a frozen pond in upstate New York.

Tux the border collie needed help Wednesday morning after his legs fell through the ice and he couldn’t get out of the water.

Firefighters suited up with their gear along with safety cables and broke the ice to meet up with the struggling dog.

They carried him to shore, dried him off, warmed him up and reunited him with his grateful owner.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help
Additional deputies will be at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County...
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school
Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in Cabarrus County.
Authorities: Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County

Latest News

CMS' superintendent sent a video message to parents, students and staff after three guns were...
CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools
President Joe Biden speaks from the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden to focus on elections, media as democracy summit wraps
Firefighters rescued a dog from a frozen pond in upstate New York.
Fire crew saves stuck dog from frozen pond
CMS' superintendent sent a video message to parents, students and staff after three guns were...
CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools