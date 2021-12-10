‘Don’t give up’: More people pursuing side hustles amid pandemic and inflation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As costs in the grocery store and most areas of life continue to rise, more people are pursuing side hustles to earn extra cash.

Several small business owners gathered at High Branch Brewing on Friday to sell their products during the Starving Artists Market.

Jen Lin, who helps organize the market, launched her side hustle, now known as Profound Sass, in 2017.

Lin says working from home has given her more time to focus on it.

“I set up my office in the same room as my workroom, and just the drive saves me two hours a day,” Lin said. “I live in Gastonia I work uptown.”

It also gives her more financial freedom.

“Having the income from this freed me,” she said. “I got to pay off my car.”

Not only is she operating her side hustle, but she’s helping others navigate their own.

“We hold markets in multiple breweries and locations across the Charlotte area and it’s really a place for us to nurture new and upcoming vendors to teach them how markets work,” she said.

According to smallbiztrends.com, 1 in 3 Americans have a side hustle. 67% started it in the last 3 years and 31% started in the uncertainty of 2020.

Tasha Carson spent 2020 in the thick of fighting the pandemic as a nurse’s assistant.

“I work night shifts so I work 7 to 7,” Carson said. “Most of the time I work three 12-hour shifts, so I have four days off a week.”

When Carson leaves the hospital, she creates trinkets for her company Tasha’s Trinkets.

“It’s been a really good cushion,” she said. “I love doing the markets. The community is the best part too.”

She says anyone considering a side job, should just go for it.

“Don’t give up!” she said. “YouTube became one of my best friends, got a lot of inspiration from other crafters. The crafting community is a really welcoming community.”

In addition to online resources, there are also plenty of local classes you can take to refine your crafting skills.

