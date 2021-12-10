CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools sent a video message to parents, staff and students Thursday night after three guns were discovered on two different school campuses during the day.

Related: Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help

Superintendent Earnest Winston’s video addressed concerns and how the district plans to deal with the increase in these types of incidents.

Winston’s message was a candid heart-to-heart acknowledging the weapons, the violence and the social media posts. He’s calling for an “all hands on deck” approach to solve the problem.

Winston said that approach is centered on four areas – personnel, building structures, education and prevention.

The superintendent went on to emphasize that bringing a weapon to school not only violates CMS’ code of conduct, but also state law.

Winston said it’s equally important for parents to have those sit-down conversations with their children about what’s happening and the seriousness of these situations.

“Have the tough conversations about guns, other weapons, and fights. Check their backpacks before they depart for school,” Winston said in the video. “This minor inconvenience that might draw pushback from your adolescent can help them continue their academic journeys instead of entering the criminal justice system and forever changing the course of their lives in tragic ways.”

Winston’s message came hours after those weapons were found Thursday.

The first two guns were found in the student parking lot at West Charlotte High School shortly before a safety screening started.

The principal says police saw several students in a car and questioned them. Officers searched the car and found the guns. That led to two teens facing several weapons-related charges.

The other gun was found at North Mecklenburg High School. Police were called to the school and the weapon was taken away. There is no word yet on if the student will be charged.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.