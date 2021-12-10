Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With their inaugural season approaching, the Charlotte Football Club officially unveiled its first-ever primary kit at a special event in Charlotte on Thursday.

The “Carolina” kit, which will make its debut when the team plays its first-ever MLS game on February 26, 2022, features the branding of the club’s founding partners, Ally Financial on the front of the jersey. On the secondary sleeve, Centene Corporation is featured.

The blue-and-white Adidas uniform has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner.

The 𝐾𝑖𝑡 that wears the 𝐶𝑟𝑜𝑤𝑛 👑 pic.twitter.com/b20J2TYFem — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) December 10, 2021

“As our fans look forward to the debut of Charlotte FC in 2022, the new primary kit represents the bold and progressive philosophy of the Club and embodies the pride and passion of our community,” said Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly. “This kit symbolizes our mission to unite fans across the Carolinas as we make history in MLS and in soccer in the United States.”

Charlotte FC players will wear the kit for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons.

The new kit can be purchased at CharlotteFootballClub.com.

The Club kicks off its inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by their first-ever MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

