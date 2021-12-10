NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Football Club unveils first-ever primary kit

The “Carolina” kit will make its debut when the team opens up its inaugural season in the MLS on February 26, 2022
Charlotte FC kit
Charlotte FC kit(Charlotte FC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With their inaugural season approaching, the Charlotte Football Club officially unveiled its first-ever primary kit at a special event in Charlotte on Thursday.

The “Carolina” kit, which will make its debut when the team plays its first-ever MLS game on February 26, 2022, features the branding of the club’s founding partners, Ally Financial on the front of the jersey. On the secondary sleeve, Centene Corporation is featured.

The blue-and-white Adidas uniform has an iconic, vibrant design that showcases North and South Carolina together on the jock tag in the lower-left corner.

“As our fans look forward to the debut of Charlotte FC in 2022, the new primary kit represents the bold and progressive philosophy of the Club and embodies the pride and passion of our community,” said Charlotte FC President Nick Kelly. “This kit symbolizes our mission to unite fans across the Carolinas as we make history in MLS and in soccer in the United States.”

Charlotte FC players will wear the kit for the 2022 and 2023 MLS seasons.

The new kit can be purchased at CharlotteFootballClub.com.

The Club kicks off its inaugural season with a match against D.C. United at Audi Field on Saturday, February 26, 2022, followed by their first-ever MLS match at Bank of America Stadium against LA Galaxy on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the South Carolina State...
State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh; hearing delayed
Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott says he didn’t know fans were hurt during Astroworld performance
John Peterson kept up the pace for two hours without any breaks.
64-year-old does 13,944 abdominal crunches in two hours
Corporal Mark McCarter says they take the horses out during busy times like the holidays to put...
York County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol walking the parking lots during the busy holiday season