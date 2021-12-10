Charlotte couple participating in new season of ‘The Amazing Race’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS NEWS) - The 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” will feature two people who might be familiar faces to some in the area—Connie and Sam Greiner from Charlotte.

Connie is a manager and Sam is a high school football coach.

WBTV has featured Sam before, covering some of his coaching career.

Filming for the season started in February 2020, but three legs of the race were halted because of COVID-19.

Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, “The Amazing Race” resumed and concluded production this fall.

The two-hour season premiere starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 on CBS. It will also be available for streaming live and on demand through the Paramount+ app.

