Charlotte couple participating in new season of ‘The Amazing Race’

The 33rd season premieres Jan. 5
Connie and Sam Greiner will be on this season of "The Amazing Race."
Connie and Sam Greiner will be on this season of "The Amazing Race."(CBS News)
By CBS News
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS NEWS) - The 33rd season of “The Amazing Race” will feature two people who might be familiar faces to some in the area—Connie and Sam Greiner from Charlotte.

Connie is a manager and Sam is a high school football coach.

WBTV has featured Sam before, covering some of his coaching career.

Related: West Charlotte names Sam Greiner as their new head football coach

Filming for the season started in February 2020, but three legs of the race were halted because of COVID-19.

Over one and a half years later and the longest pitstop in the show’s history, “The Amazing Race” resumed and concluded production this fall.

The two-hour season premiere starts at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 on CBS. It will also be available for streaming live and on demand through the Paramount+ app.

Copyright 2021 CBS News. All rights reserved.

