NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden set to make 1st late-night TV appearance as president

President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State...
President Joe Biden meets with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, on the latest developments related to the omicron variant.(Susan Walsh | AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is getting ready for his first late-night TV appearance since taking office.

Biden is set to appear Friday on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with comedian Jimmy Fallon. Biden will appear virtually; the White House didn’t say where he will be when he tapes the segment.

Biden has made two previous appearances on the show. He bantered with Fallon in April 2020, a week before he became the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, and in September 2016, toward the end of his eight years as vice president.

Biden is suffering from a steep drop in the polls and has been under pressure to engage more with the media.

He has been trying to improve his standing with the public by traveling around the country to promote a $1 trillion infrastructure law, money that will be used to repair roads and bridges and lay down high-speed internet across the country.

The president also has been trying to rally public support for a separate social welfare and climate bill that has stalled in the Senate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist

Latest News

Tyler Herndon foundation
Keeping his memory alive: Tyler Herndon Memorial Foundation honors fallen officer, helping community
From left to right: Jamel Robinson, Takyi Wylie, Gervaris Culp
Three men arrested for murder of 21-year-old found dead near Romare Bearden Park last month
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the South Carolina State...
State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh; hearing delayed
MLK Statue Charlotte
Meck County Parks & Rec to discuss relocating Center City Charlotte’s MLK bronze tribute statue
Meck County Parks & Rec to discuss relocating Center City Charlotte’s MLK bronze tribute statue
Meck County Parks & Rec to discuss relocating Center City Charlotte’s MLK bronze tribute statue