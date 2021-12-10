NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Authorities: Man shot in back during attempted robbery in Rock Hill

According to police, the victim stopped a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.
Rock Hill police were called to a medical center early Friday morning for a shooting victim.
Rock Hill police were called to a medical center early Friday morning for a shooting victim.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the back during an attempted robbery late Thursday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers went to Piedmont Medical Center around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the 46-year-old, who said he was walking on Summit Street around 11:40 p.m. Thursday when two men wearing masks tried to rob him.

As the man tried to flee, he was shot in the back, police said. They added the victim stopped a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryana Martines
Woman charged in murder of missing 72-year-old man found inside Hickory apartment
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, superintendent asks parents for help
Additional deputies will be at Piedmont High School and Piedmont Middle School in Union County...
Student charged with felony following false threats at Union County school
Tamara Brown will serve 96-137 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary...
Mother sentenced to 8-11 years in prison after 6-month-old son found dead in Charlotte cemetery

Latest News

Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Kyle Rittenhouse spotted with SC Attorney General at lunch in Columbia
Inflation and the coronavirus are the two big unknowns, and they'll still have a significant...
UNCC economic forecast: Inflation, COVID-19 to stick around in 2022
Vuity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in October, would potentially...
New FDA-approved eye drops could replace reading glasses for millions: “It’s definitely a life changer”
CMS' superintendent sent a video message to parents, students and staff after three guns were...
CMS superintendent calls for ‘all hands on deck’ approach to get weapons out of schools