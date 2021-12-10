Authorities: Man shot in back during attempted robbery in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – Police are investigating after they said a man was shot in the back during an attempted robbery late Thursday night in Rock Hill.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers went to Piedmont Medical Center around 4:15 a.m. after getting a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers spoke with the 46-year-old, who said he was walking on Summit Street around 11:40 p.m. Thursday when two men wearing masks tried to rob him.

As the man tried to flee, he was shot in the back, police said. They added the victim stopped a passerby who gave him a ride to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7293.

