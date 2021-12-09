York County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol walking the parking lots during the busy holiday season

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - It is the holiday season, which means there are more people out shopping.

It is a time where security steps up to cut down on stolen items and shoplifters.

Malls and large retailers are stepping up security right now for the holiday shopping rush.

But the York County Sheriff’s Office is taking shopping security one step, or hoof, further.

The mounted patrol division started 11 years ago and has been patrolling parking lots and city streets for 10 years.

As the unique unit starts coming out for the holiday season, shoppers are definitely noticing.

On Thursday, the patrol was at the Lowe’s and Walmart parking lot in the Clover Lake Wylie area.

”We want to be out here and just be seen,” said Corporal Mark McCarter.

McCarter leads the mounted patrol division.

On Thursday, Josie and Cochise, both owned by McCarter help him out with Detective Ted Kinnee.

York County Sheriff’s bring them out for busy crime times like the holiday season.

”We can see people and kind of watch them and see what they’re doing and typically when people see us out there I mean it’s odd to see two horses patrolling the parking lot,” said McCarter.

But those horses are the eyes and ears to sniff out anything suspicious.

”When people see us out here the less likely they are to do things like that,” said McCarter.

Sometimes it does not always go that way.

McCarter says the patrol breaks up fights and catches people stealing many times.

He recalled a time at the Darlington Raceway where they could see a man across the parking lot trying door handles and sneaking into cars.

That person had apparently taken several items from other cars and was preparing to do the same in the car he was sitting in.

”We’ve had some people try to run from us and that didn’t work out well for them,” he said. “They’re not going to outrun a horse.”

And while they walk the parking lots with the goal of keeping people safe, the horses have another more crowd-pleasing job as well.

People of all ages come up to the horses for pets, scratches and pictures.

”They come up and they want to pet the horses and see the horses. And anything we can do to create a good experience with the public and police obviously we’re here to do that,” says McCarter.

The horses would probably say it is the best part of the job.

”Police officers usually have dogs and you’re not supposed to touch them they’re not approachable. So I think that’s cool that they’re welcoming people and they can just come to them,” said Janet Martin, who was shopping at the time of the patrol.

McCarter says people should expect to see the mounted patrol again, but they never say when they will be out. They feel the element of surprise is an extra step that helps deter crime.

