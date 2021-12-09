Woman charged in death of 72-year-old found dead in Hickory apartment

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 72-year-old man whose body was found Monday in a Hickory apartment complex, authorities said.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Bryana Martines was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a stolen automobile. She was booked into the Catawba County Jail under no bond.

The man was found dead inside his apartment at Preston Ridge off Startown Road. Officials said he appeared to have been dead for multiple days.

The man has not been identified but authorities said his car was missing after he was last seen over the Thanksgiving weekend.

An autopsy on Tuesday did confirm aspects of a homicide, authorities said. Toxicology and other reports are still forthcoming.

No other information about the investigation was immediately available.

