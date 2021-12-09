‘We sure miss you Scott’: Thursday marks two years co-owner of beloved Brooks Sandwich House was killed during attempted robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two years ago, a beloved Charlotte restaurant owner was shot and killed.

Scott Brooks, co-owner of Brooks Sandwich House, was robbed for $100, shot and then killed on the morning of December 9, 2019, according to warrants.

Brooks Sandwich House shared a message on social media, paying tribute to Scott Brooks.

“Hard to believe it’s already been two years since we lost Scott. Not a day goes by I don’t think about you. It’s Christmas time at Brooks and I can’t stop hearing you sing ‘Up on the House Top as slick as glass, watch ole Santa Claus bust his...OHH Christmas tree!’ We sure miss you Scott! And I hope you are singing those corny songs to the angels.”

Terry Conner Jr. was arrested three months later in connection to the deadly shooting.

He’s charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon. Earlier this year, his bond was denied.

CMPD also charged Steven Staples, who was arrested in November 2020, for the murder of Scott Brooks and four other people.

Connor and Staples were considered “partners in crime” by police, who say the two were also involved in several other robberies that resulted in murders. Prosecutors announced they are not seeking the death penalty.

Brooks, who was 61 years old at the time of the deadly shooting, was shot during an attempted robbery while opening his restaurant.

The business was likely targeted because it deals with cash, police said.

Brooks Sandwich House reopened two months following Brooks’ death.

