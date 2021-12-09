NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Training chief: SC officers cheated by speeding up videos

The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle...
The academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - The head of South Carolina’s police training academy says officers in about 20 agencies across the state cheated on mandatory training by watching sped-up videos on handling criminal domestic violence cases.

Criminal Justice Academy Director Jackie Swindle told WPDE-TV in Florence that the academy discovered the deception from an officers’ Facebook group.

Swindler says speeding up the videos is not only dishonest and unethical, but also a safety risk because the officers could miss key procedures or legal information.

This time, the academy notified the police agencies where the officers cheated and allowed them to handle their own discipline.

Swindler says next time the academy could directly revoke an officer’s law enforcement certification.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a...
Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

Latest News

Troopers: Human trafficking victim gives birth after she was sold by own father
Scoop N Swirl has been in business since 2002 and was and continues to be family owned since...
S.C. ice cream shop, struggling to stay open, saved by customers in early Christmas miracle
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools approves retention bonuses for employees
The ruling moves the primaries from March 8, 2022 to May 17, 2022.
North Carolina Supreme Court delays state primary elections until May 2022 due to gerrymandering allegations