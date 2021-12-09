Three guns confiscated from students at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three guns were found at two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Thursday morning.

The district said a gun was confiscated from a student at North Mecklenburg High School. The district also said two weapons were found in a student’s car in the parking lot of West Charlotte High School.

Sources told WBTV that two guns were found at West Charlotte High School.

West Charlotte Principal Donevin Hoskins said the school had a safety screening, and no guns were found.

“Today’s safety screening was very similar to screenings we all participate in before entering football games and other school special events,” Hoskins said. “No students were permitted to leave campus during the safety screening. Our staff, parents and students all wish safety screenings were not needed, but weapons and other prohibited items must not be in our schools.”

However, before the safety screening, police saw several students in a car in the student parking lot, and when officers approached the car, questioned the students and conducted a search of the car, two weapons were found and taken away without incident.

“Please speak with your student about the consequences of bringing a weapon to school,” Hoskins said. “It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against those in violation of these rules.”

North Mecklenburg High School principal Stephanie Hood sent a message to parents regarding the incident.

“It is a violation of CMS policy and state law to have a weapon on any CMS campus,” Hood said. “Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken against anyone in violation. Your student’s safety is our top priority. Thank you so much for your constant support of North Mecklenburg High School.”

Hood said police were called to the school and the gun was taken away without further incident.

She also said no threats were made and students and staff are safe.

There has been 22 guns found at a CMS school this school year.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2.

CMS spent more than $442,000 for more than 46,000 clear backpacks as a solution to prevent guns from being brought into schools.

