State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the South Carolina State Grand Jury has issued seven indictments consisting of 21 new charges against Alex Murdaugh.

According to the attorney general’s office, these new indictments charge Murdaugh with nine counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent, seven counts of computer crimes, four counts of money laundering and one count of forgery.

The indictments involve alleged schemes to defraud victims of $1,365,440.24, a press release by Wilson stated. Prosecutors say when combined with the State Grand Jury Indictments from November, the alleged total is $6,218,923.33.

“Today’s action brings the total number of State Grand Jury indictments to 12, containing 48 separate charges,” Wilson said.

Murdaugh, 53, was suspended from the practice of law by Order of the Supreme Court of South Carolina on Sept. 8.

“Murdaugh was previously indicted by a Colleton County Grand Jury for offenses related to a scheme to commit suicide and defraud an insurance company,” the attorney general’s office said. “He was also previously was served with two Beaufort County arrest warrants for Obtaining Goods by False Pretenses and remains in custody at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.”

In addition, Murdaugh was indicted last month by the South Carolina State Grand Jury for 27 counts including Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Obtaining Property by False Pretenses, Money Laundering, Computer Crimes, and Forgery.

The Attorney General’s Office released the following information on Murdaugh’s charges:

In the first new December indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh is charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount at issue, whichever is greater. Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $50,000. The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victims of $112,500.

In the second new December indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less than $10,000 (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value More than $1,000 but less than $10,000 (1 count). Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but less than $10,000 is a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. Computer Crime, Value More than $1,000 but less than $10,000 is a misdemeanor punishable by 0-1 year in prison and up to $10,000. The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $9,569.30.

In the third new December indictment, venued in Colleton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $152,886.00.

In the fourth new December indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $95,000.00.

In the fifth new December indictment, venued in Beaufort County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (2 counts); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Forgery, Value $10,000 or More (1 count). Forgery, Value $10,000 or More is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison or a fine in the discretion of the court. The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $150,000.00.

In the sixth new December indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Money Laundering, Value $100,000 or More (1 count); and Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count).The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $750,000.00.

In the seventh new December indictment, venued in Hampton County, Murdaugh was charged with Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); Computer Crime, Value $10,000 or More (1 count); and Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent, Value More Than $2,000, but Less Than $10,000 (1 count). The indictment arises out of an alleged scheme to defraud the victim of $95,504.95.

This State Grand Jury investigation has been conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Attorney’s Office. The case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wilson stressed that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.

