St. John’s Lutheran Church Serves Isenberg Elementary School

By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - St. John’s Lutheran Church joined together to serve Isenberg Elementary School as part of an annual service project.

The theme for this project is, “God’s Work, Our Hands”. Volunteers provided landscaping throughout the campus by trimming shrubbery, scattering new mulch, cleaning out flower beds, weed eating and pressure washing the sidewalk.

There was also a group of volunteers inside the school preparing gift bags and “Thank You” cards for Isenberg teachers.

Volunteers consisted of all ages and skill levels. Isenberg is so grateful for all who volunteered their time in making the campus a beautiful place to work and learn.

