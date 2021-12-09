Spotty rain for Friday with a First Alert for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers are possible for Friday with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday with isolated rain early in the day, and the bulk of the rain Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Cool temperatures and more sunshine return for Sunday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

Mostly cloudy and cool for Friday, with spotty rain.

First Alert Saturday: Bulk of the rain arrives late in the day.

Dry weather develops Sunday into next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Thursday weather forecast (WBTV)

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 30s.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with spotty rain showers, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 60 degrees for the Piedmont and mid-50s for the mountains.

A few rain showers are likely for Friday night with overnight low temperatures staying steady or rising into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature milder temperatures, with isolated rain early and more widespread rain Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont with lower 60s for the mountains. Breezy conditions will develop through the day. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing more widespread rain and possibly a few strong storms.

Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures return for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the Piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for next week, with a warming trend developing. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees with upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware during the day Saturday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.