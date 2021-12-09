NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Spotty rain for Friday with a First Alert for Saturday

Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers are possible for Friday with high temperatures around 60 degrees
By Jason Myers
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies and spotty rain showers are possible for Friday with high temperatures around 60 degrees.

A First Alert has been issued for Saturday with isolated rain early in the day, and the bulk of the rain Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Cool temperatures and more sunshine return for Sunday.

This is what we are tracking this week:

  • Mostly cloudy and cool for Friday, with spotty rain.
  • First Alert Saturday: Bulk of the rain arrives late in the day.
  • Dry weather develops Sunday into next week.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Jason Myers Thursday weather forecast
Jason Myers Thursday weather forecast(WBTV)

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 30s.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, with spotty rain showers, as afternoon high temperatures warm to around 60 degrees for the Piedmont and mid-50s for the mountains.

A few rain showers are likely for Friday night with overnight low temperatures staying steady or rising into early Saturday morning.

Saturday will feature milder temperatures, with isolated rain early and more widespread rain Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Saturday afternoon high temperatures will warm to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont with lower 60s for the mountains. Breezy conditions will develop through the day. A cold front will move through Saturday night, bringing more widespread rain and possibly a few strong storms.

Mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures return for Sunday with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the Piedmont, and 40s in the mountains.

Plenty of sunshine is expected for next week, with a warming trend developing. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 60 degrees with upper 60s by Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Stay weather aware during the day Saturday!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist
Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt....
Missing woman hasn’t been seen in two weeks after leaving mother’s home in Gaston Co., police say
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school

Latest News

Spotty rain for Friday with a First Alert for Saturday
Spotty rain for Friday with a First Alert for Saturday
WBTV forecast
First Alert: Rain, storms return Saturday evening
WBTV Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast
WBTV Rachel Coulter's Thursday afternoon forecast
Partly cloudy and not quite so cold tonight, lows will back down to the upper 30s.
First Alert: Dry, chilly Thursday ahead; rounds of rain forecast for the middle of the weekend