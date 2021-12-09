South End animal hospital reducing emergency department hours due to lack of veternarians

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A busy animal hospital in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood is reducing its emergency department hours.

Long Animal Hospital’s Dr. Richard Killough sent out a statement Wednesday saying its emergency department will no longer be open on nights or weekends beginning December 31.

He says it is because of a shortage of veterinarians.

“During the pandemic, it has been difficult to stay fully staffed for day-time hours, while nights, weekends and holiday coverage has been nearly impossible,” Dr. Killough wrote. “At this time, we only have 3 emergency clinicians available.”

Dr. Killough also cites many families getting a new pet during the pandemic, bringing even more patients.

He says there will still be support staff on site 24 hours a day to care for hospitalized animals.

“If you have a sick patient, I strongly encourage you to make the decision to seek care as early in the day as possible.”

