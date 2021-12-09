Suspect in custody after shots hit cars in high school parking lot in Rowan County, prompting lockdown

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials placed a high school on lockdown after shots hit two cars in the school’s parking lot in China Grove Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the lockdown was declared at Jesse C. Carson High after shots fired from off school property by target shooters struck two cars in the parking lot at Carson.

The parking lot was closed by police until China Grove police officers located the shooters.

China Grove Police Department said the shooters were actually firing at targets off-campus and missed, hitting the vehicles instead. One car was occupied, but no one was hurt.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have a suspect in custody in the shooting.

