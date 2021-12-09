NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after shots hit cars in high school parking lot in Rowan County, prompting lockdown

Shots fired from off campus missed target and struck cars in the Carson High parking lot
Shots fired from off campus missed target and struck cars in the Carson High parking lot
Shots fired from off campus missed target and struck cars in the Carson High parking lot(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials placed a high school on lockdown after shots hit two cars in the school’s parking lot in China Grove Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, the lockdown was declared at Jesse C. Carson High after shots fired from off school property by target shooters struck two cars in the parking lot at Carson.

Precautionary lockdowns put in place in several Rowan-Salisbury Schools this week

The parking lot was closed by police until China Grove police officers located the shooters.

China Grove Police Department said the shooters were actually firing at targets off-campus and missed, hitting the vehicles instead. One car was occupied, but no one was hurt.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office have a suspect in custody in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist
Amy was last seen on Nov. 23, 2021 leaving her mother’s residence on Cottonwood Drive in Mt....
Missing woman hasn’t been seen in two weeks after leaving mother’s home in Gaston Co., police say
Bus driver charged with DWI after dropping off 24 children at Cleveland County elementary school

Latest News

Travis Scott performs on day one of the Astroworld Music Festival at NRG Park on Friday, Nov....
Travis Scott says he didn’t know fans were hurt during Astroworld performance
John Peterson kept up the pace for two hours without any breaks.
64-year-old does 13,944 abdominal crunches in two hours
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Thursday that the South Carolina State...
State Grand Jury issues new indictments against Alex Murdaugh
Corporal Mark McCarter says they take the horses out during busy times like the holidays to put...
York County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol walking the parking lots during the busy holiday season