Sheriff: Elderly Rowan woman scammed out of $160,000 by caller

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An elderly Rowan County woman was scammed out of approximately $160,000 by a caller claiming he was a representative of Norton AntiVirus, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The 78-year-old woman got a call on December 5 from a man with a foreign accent who said his name was “Jordan.” He told the woman that her Norton AntiVirus protection plan was $350 past due and he asked for payment. He provided the woman with a link to pay the bill online.

The woman agreed to pay. Over the next three days the caller repeatedly called the victim saying that the payment had not gone through and told her to try again. Eventually the woman’s husband called the bank and discovered that $160,000 was gone from their savings account.

Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

On its website, Norton says it cannot help customers who fall for this scam, but instead gives advice on what to do: “Phone calls, like the one you received, can be phishing schemes that criminals use to try to get your information. Unfortunately, we are unable to assist with or investigate unwanted or suspicious phone calls such as these. We recommend that you never give any personal or bank information over the phone unless you can confirm who the caller is.”

