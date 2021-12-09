NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Sheriff: Elderly Rowan woman scammed out of $160,000 by caller

Caller said she was past due on her computer antivirus protection plan
Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are now working on the case.
Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff's Office are now working on the case.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An elderly Rowan County woman was scammed out of approximately $160,000 by a caller claiming he was a representative of Norton AntiVirus, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

The 78-year-old woman got a call on December 5 from a man with a foreign accent who said his name was “Jordan.” He told the woman that her Norton AntiVirus protection plan was $350 past due and he asked for payment. He provided the woman with a link to pay the bill online.

The woman agreed to pay. Over the next three days the caller repeatedly called the victim saying that the payment had not gone through and told her to try again. Eventually the woman’s husband called the bank and discovered that $160,000 was gone from their savings account.

Detectives with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.

On its website, Norton says it cannot help customers who fall for this scam, but instead gives advice on what to do: “Phone calls, like the one you received, can be phishing schemes that criminals use to try to get your information. Unfortunately, we are unable to assist with or investigate unwanted or suspicious phone calls such as these. We recommend that you never give any personal or bank information over the phone unless you can confirm who the caller is.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Christopher Brown
20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte
WBTV names Al Conklin as next Chief Meteorologist
WBTV names Al Conklin new Chief Meteorologist
Clarissa Rankin outside her home in North Carolina.
This TikTok trucker wants to get more women driving big rigs
Kyana Janay Spruiell faces several charges from three counties.
Sanford woman with charges in Gaston and Mecklenburg arrested in Rowan after tussle with deputies

Latest News

Human skeletal remains were found Wednesday in Cabarrus County.
Authorities: Human skeletal remains found near creek in Cabarrus County
Cynthia Dry seeks to fill the judicial seat to be vacated by Chief District Court Judge Charlie...
Former assistant district attorney seeks judge’s seat
Controversy continues over South Point High School's "Red Raider" mascot.
Discussion over ‘Red Raider’ mascot controversy happening Thursday in Gaston County
Founded in 1906, Nazareth Child & Family Connection is committed to providing a safe and...
Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s mission of helping kids heavily impacted by pandemic-induced shortage of workers