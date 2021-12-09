Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for mother accused of killing 4-year-old found buried in yard

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A rescheduled court hearing was held Thursday for the Charlotte mother charged with killing her 4-year-old daughter and then hiding the body.

During that hearing, prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty for Malikah Bennett, according to court officials.

Bennett is charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse, inflicting physical injury, and felony concealing a death in connection with the death of Migellic “Jelli” Young, who was last seen in the care of her mother at their north Charlotte home in September 2020.

The child’s remains were found in the backyard of the home along Braden Drive back in May.

Young’s grandmother, Tammy Moffett, is also charged with concealing a death and accessory after the fact.

