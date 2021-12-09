Precautionary lockdowns put in place in several Rowan-Salisbury Schools this week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several schools within the Rowan-Salisbury School system were placed under Code Yellow precautionary lockdowns this week, according to school officials.

On Thursday afternoon a lockdown was declared at Jesse C. Carson High after shots fired from off school property by target shooters struck two cars in the parking lot at Carson. The parking lot was closed by police until China Grove police officers located the shooters.

Lockdowns were also put in place at East Rowan High and Erwin Middle schools on Thursday. Jesse C. Carson High was placed in lockdown Wednesday. North Rowan High and North Rowan Middle were in lockdown on Tuesday.

Parents received messages like this one sent out from Carson High:

Carson was placed in a code yellow lockdown this afternoon out of an abundance of caution due to a student matter being investigated. Under the advisement of law enforcement, they will remain in a code yellow lockdown as a precautionary measure until the end of the school day or until they deem otherwise.

Code “Yellow” means that:

· All doors to the school building are locked and secured

· There are no outside activities

· Class continues as usual

· Parents can enter, but doors remain locked after they enter or leave the building

The safety of our students is a top priority, and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our school remains a safe environment for all of our students and staff. Thank you for your support.

Parents at North Rowan received this message:

Administrators and law enforcement are aware of concerns at North Rowan Middle and North Rowan High Schools. They are investigating and taking the necessary precautions to keep all students and staff safe. All North Rowan community schools were under code yellow lockdown today out of an abundance of caution because of these concerns.

The lockdowns were put in place for various reasons, according to officials. The lockdown at North Rowan was due to police activity near the campus. The Carson lockdown was due a perceived threat that the Rowan Sheriff’s Office now says was not credible.

Lockdowns at East and Erwin were also due to social media generated threats and were found to be “not credible,” but there were additional deputies at East Rowan on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.