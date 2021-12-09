Portions of Interstate 40 to be named for Smith, Williams

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) - Two stretches of Interstate 40 will bear the names of two legendary men’s basketball coaches at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

A news release from the school’s athletic department says the N.C. Department of Transportation approved a request on Wednesday to name portions of I-40 in Chapel Hill for coaches Dean Smith and Roy Williams.

NCDOT will place honorary signs designating stretches of I-40 from exits 266 to 270 as the Roy Williams Highway.

The Dean Smith Highway stretches between exits 270 and 273 and includes U.S. Highways 15-501 and N.C. Highway 54, both of which lead to the Dean Smith Center.

