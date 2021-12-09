NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man injured in Hickory shooting while trying to go to convenience store

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is in critical condition following a late-night shooting Wednesday in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Police Department, a 911 call came in around 11:13 p.m. that a man had been shot on 1st Street Southeast.

When police arrived, they said they found the 26-year-old man sitting in the driver’s seat of a Honda Accord with a gunshot wound.

Catawba County EMS responded and took the man to Catawba Valley Medical Center, where he was initially treated prior to being transferred to Carolinas Medical Center by Helicopter, authorities said. He is currently in critical condition, according to Hickory police.

Investigators said the man left his apartment to go to a nearby convenience store when multiple shots were fired into his vehicle from the road.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.

