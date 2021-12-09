NC DHHS Flu
Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon honored one year after killed while serving community

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon(Mounty Holly Police Department (Custom credit) | Mounty Holly Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A year ago, the Mount Holly community lost one of its heroes -- one of its men in blue.

Police officer Tyler Herndon was serving his community, responding to a call on December 11, 2020 when he was shot. He died at the hospital.

The community continues to mourn the life of Herndon, who left for work one winter’s day, and didn’t make it back home. He was just 25 years old at the time.

Herndon was just two days shy of his 26th birthday when he died.

This week, businesses and homes are shining with blue lights in remembrance of the fallen officer.

On Saturday, Dec. 11, the anniversary of Herndon’s death, a dedication event will take place.

Mount Holly Police Chief Don Roper said Herndon was truly a community leader.

“You’ll see some stories about him helping people. You’ll see stores about him with a group of kids at school,” Roper said. “He’ll be walking through the parking lot with his coworkers. Greeting people. Not doing anything, just greeting people.”

Roper added that Herndon left a lasting mark on him and the police department.

“I’m a better man because of Tyler Herndon, the Mt. Holly Police Department is better because of Tyler Herndon. We’re a better community,” Roper said.

Herndon was shot and killed just after 3:30 a.m. on December 11, 2020 when he responded to a breaking and entering call in Gaston County.

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Herndon was struck and later died at the hospital.

The accused shooter, now 25-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, has been charged with murder.

Mount Holly Police say “The Tyler Herndon Memorial Fund” has been created at SouthState Bank. Cash or check donations can be dropped off at any Gaston County location (Mount Holly, Belmont, Gastonia, Dallas, Stanley).

All money collected will be given to the Herndon family in honor of their son.

He had been with the Mount Holly Police Department for less than two years.

