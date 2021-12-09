NC DHHS Flu
McMaster responds to ban bill, calls vaccine mandate disruptive

Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from issuing or enforcing vaccine mandates in response to what he calls an "overreach" from the Joe Biden Administration.(WIS)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Governor Henry McMaster is responding after a committee passed a vaccine mandate ban bill to the House.

McMaster stated after an unrelated event on Wednesday that the decision to get vaccinated should be up to each individual and not decided by federal or state law.

South Carolina’s House Ways and Means Committee has approved a measure to send an expansive coronavirus vaccine mandate ban bill to the House floor.

The US Senate passed a resolution Thursday to repeal President Biden’s vaccine mandate on private companies.

The mandate would require companies with more than 100 employees to require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly.

Senate Republicans argued that while they consider the vaccine important, they believe the mandate is unconstitutional.

The resolution will now pass to the House where Republican lawmakers need a solid number of Democrats to join them in forcing a vote on the measure.

