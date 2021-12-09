Former Cuthbertson High School athletic booster club treasurer arrested for embezzlement

WAXHAW, N.C. (WBTV) - A former high school booster club treasurer has been arrested in Union County on an embezzlement charge, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Wayne Hedin, of Waxhaw, was arrested for one count of embezzlement by public officer/trustee on Wednesday, following a month-long investigation by the UCSO.

Hedin is the former treasurer for the Cuthbertson High School Athletic Booster Club, and UCSO detectives began investigating him after an incident report was filed in early November.

Investigators discovered that Hedin used at least $5,000 in funds from the booster club’s earnings for personal gain in the form of cash withdrawals and also used funds to make multiple personal purchases that were not authorized or related to the athletic booster club.

“The offender in this case was in a position of trust and used this position for personal gain,” UC Sheriff Cathey said. “The money stolen in this case was meant to support one of our local youth athletics programs. These local programs are held to prepare our youth for their futures and serve as a resource to keep kids on the right path. I am glad the Union County Sheriff’s Office was able to investigate this matter and find evidence to hold this person accountable for his actions.”

